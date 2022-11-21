China delivers cost-effective results on public health: senior expert

Xinhua) 09:18, November 21, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in public health has brought high performance in a cost-effective way, said Cao Xuetao, deputy head of the National Health Commission, at the second World Health Forum, which opened on Saturday.

The average life expectancy of China's population has reached 78.2 years, and the country's main health indicators are higher than the average level of middle- and high-income countries, according to the senior health expert.

Initiated by Tsinghua University, this year's forum is being attended by approximately 70 renowned scholars and members of international organizations from 10 countries and regions.

China will continue its deep engagement in global health governance, actively implement the Global Development Initiative, and work together to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, said Cao, adding that the country will comprehensively advance health-related international cooperation and exchanges, and work for the building of a global community of health for all.

Also attending the event was Liang Wannian, executive vice-dean of Vanke School of Public Health at Tsinghua University.

Liang said that China has strived to improve its health governance system and capacity for vulnerable groups. With a focus on the basic health needs of the elderly, the disabled, women and children, China has continuously improved its health service system, he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)