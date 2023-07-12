China calls for early release of investigation results on Nord Stream blasts

Xinhua) 15:43, July 12, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for an early release of the results of a country-specific investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion that happened nearly 10 months ago.

According to Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, the nations involved have been looking into the Nord Stream pipeline blasts for a while, but no definitive statement has been released.

"The longer the delay, the more difficult it will be to collect evidence and find the truth, the more doubts and speculations will occur, and the less credible the results of the investigations will be," he told a Security Council briefing on the Nord Stream issue.

China believes that the best way to respond to the concerns of the international community is to announce the results of the investigation as soon as possible, he added.

The Nord Stream pipeline explosions occurred against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, Geng said, noting that the parties concerned have made very different analyses and interpretations in the wake of the incident. "We call on all parties not to politicize investigations and not use it as an opportunity for political manipulation," he said.

Geng stressed that Russia is one of the main parties involved in the incident. Any objective and impartial investigation requires communication and cooperation with Russia.

The envoy reiterated China's call for an early clarification of the facts surrounding the explosion and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. Geng said China favors the UN Secretariat providing more helpful information and the Security Council staying updated on the issue.

