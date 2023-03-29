China supports int'l probe into Nord Stream pipeline issue: envoy

March 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China supports the United Nations setting up an international independent commission to investigate the Nord Stream pipeline incident, a Chinese envoy said here on Monday.

In an explanation of vote, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, stressed that the vicious act of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline affects the security of not only Europe, but also global cross-country infrastructure.

The UN Security Council on Monday failed to adopt a draft resolution proposed by Russia, which requested the UN Secretary-General to establish an international, independent investigation commission to probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor while other Security Council members abstained.

Noting that relevant countries are conducting national investigations, Geng said international and national investigations do not contradict one another.

"In fact, authorizing the United Nations to launch an international investigation is precisely the best way to respond to speculations and allegations," he said.

International investigation under the auspices of the United Nations can play a coordinating role among different national investigations, he said.

The Chinese envoy added that if the countries concerned are hesitant to support the Security Council's authorization of an international investigation, it only makes people think that "there might be something hidden behind the scene."

"Although Security Council members have not yet reached an agreement authorizing any international investigation, we all support finding out the truth and bringing the perpetrators to justice at an early date," said Geng.

China hopes that countries carrying out national investigations will embrace an elevated sense of urgency, report the progress of their investigations to the Security Council timely and regularly, and identify and publish their findings as early as possible, he said.

The Security Council has the responsibility to remain seized of the Nord Stream incident, including by holding regular briefings and taking necessary further actions in an effort to discharge effectively its responsibilities for maintaining international peace and security, Geng added.

