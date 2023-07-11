China holds high-level int'l conference on shared development

Xinhua) 13:20, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development was held in Beijing on Monday.

The conference was hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency with the theme "Global Development Initiative: Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action."

Focusing on eight key areas of cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, more than 800 participants discussed and exchanged views on how to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that development is the eternal theme of human society, and shared development is an important path to building a better world.

As the largest developing country, China has always placed its own development within the larger context of human development and created new opportunities for the development of the world through its own development, Xi said.

China will further increase its resource input for global development cooperation, work with the international community to further advance the Global Development Initiative, and make new contributions to the realization of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, the Chinese president said.

Xi's letter and the topics discussed at the conference have resonated with the participants who called for greater consensus and concerted efforts in accelerating common development.

