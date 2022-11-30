Parliaments urged to play greater role in dealing with climate crisis

Xinhua, November 30, 2022

BEIRUT, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- UN experts on Tuesday emphasized the need for parliaments all over the world to play a more significant role in dealing with the climate crisis, according to a statement by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

"Efforts should concentrate on transitioning to an inclusive climate resilient development model that transforms climate challenges into opportunities for all and builds on the lessons learned so far," said Mounir Tabet, deputy executive secretary of the ESCWA.

He made the remarks at a two-day forum organized by the ESCWA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Arab States in Beirut to examine the role of parliaments in addressing the severe threats of climate change in the Arab region.

In a recorded message, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong said that "international commitments, like the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement, must be transposed into national legislation, supported by appropriate budget allocation and robust oversight of government performance."

For his part, UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States Hub Director Khaled Abdel Shafi highlighted "the vital role of parliaments in monitoring the work of governments through appropriating legislation which mitigates the negative effects of climate change to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

According to the statement, parliaments should ensure that SDGs and other climate-related goals are adequately mainstreamed into legislative processes and national policies to achieve sustainable development in all dimensions.

