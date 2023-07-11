China to promote more positive, effective, sustainable measures to implement GDI: senior diplomat

Xinhua) 08:33, July 11, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, attends the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. Wang read out a congratulatory letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the conference. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China will strive for more positive, effective and sustainable measures to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development.

Wang said that China has, together with partners, carried out numerous cooperation projects, established extensive cooperation networks, and improved the lives of people in all countries since the GDI was proposed in 2021.

For the cause of global development, people of all countries should work together, share and discuss development plans, create a development pattern, share development achievements and scheme development governance, Wang said.

Wang noted that China is the largest developing country in the world and a member of the Global South, and said the country will stand firmly with the vast number of countries in the Global South.

China will take action in six areas: supporting the development priority agenda, optimizing the cultivation of development projects, breaking the bottleneck of development financing, expanding development cooperation methods, strengthening tripartite development cooperation, and supporting youth to lead development. Through these actions, China aims to help create a better future and implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with other countries.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith attended the meeting and delivered speeches either online or offline.

All parties spoke highly of China's efforts toward global common development, and expressed their willingness to work with China to strengthen development cooperation and promote the implementation of the GDI and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)