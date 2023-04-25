Symposium on new industrial revolution held in east China

Xinhua) 13:20, April 25, 2023

XIAMEN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Global Development Initiative Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Symposium was held Monday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The symposium attracted about 150 attendees, including officials, experts, and foreign envoys from 25 countries and representatives of international organizations.

During the symposium, three seminars discussing topics from fostering a conducive policy environment to deepening international industrial cooperation were held.

The Network of Partnership on New Industrial Revolution under the Framework of Global Development Initiative was also launched at the symposium.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)