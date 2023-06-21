China-initiated GDI seeing sound implementation: report

Xinhua) 08:44, June 21, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Global Development Initiative (GDI) initiated by China in 2021 is currently seeing sound implementation, with a number of relevant projects yielding tangible results, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Progress Report on the Global Development Initiative, which was compiled by the Center for International Knowledge on Development, recounted the major efforts in implementing the GDI as well as its achievements.

According to the report, half of the 32 concrete actions proposed in the list of Deliverables of the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, which was released in June 2022, have been accomplished or have yielded initial results.

The report also noted that, of the 50 practical cooperation projects included in the first list of the GDI project pool released in September 2022, more than 10 have been completed, while the rest are seeing steady progress.

In more than a year's time, the GDI has effectively pooled the global consensus on facilitating development, said the report. It addresses global challenges and meets the need for development of developing countries worldwide, and injects impetus into the realization of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

On furthering the implementation of the GDI, the report proposed continuing the building of consensus on development, improving the allocation of resources, stepping up result-oriented cooperation and advancing development with knowledge.

