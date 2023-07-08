Chinese suspense crime film "Lost in the Stars" hits North American big screen

Poster of Chinese suspense crime film "Lost in the Stars." (Photo credit: CMC Pictures)

LOS ANGELES, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese suspense crime film "Lost in the Stars" opened Friday in a limited theatrical release in North America.

The film is being released by CMC Pictures in Mandarin with English subtitles in about 60 selected theaters in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and a few other North American cities with a large overseas Chinese population.

Adapted from the Soviet film "Trap for Lonely Man," the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband's search for her came to nothing.

Produced by Chen Sicheng and co-directed by Liu Xiang and Cui Rui, the film stars Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Janice Man and Du Jiang.

"Lost in the Stars" is the biggest summer box office hit in the Chinese mainland so far this year. The film has garnered over 2.87 billion yuan (around 397.4 million U.S. dollars) to date at the box office in the Chinese mainland after 17 days, according to Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

"Lost in the Stars" has received positive feedback from Chinese moviegoers with a rating of 9.2 points out of 10 from over 610,000 viewers on the Maoyan platform.

