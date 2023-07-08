China witnesses increasing academic influence with over 5,000 sci-tech journals
BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China has published a total of 5,071 sci-tech journals covering various fields and seen greater academic influence globally, according to a report released by the China Association for Science and Technology.
The report showed that by the end of 2021, China had 4,482 Chinese-language sci-tech journals, 420 sci-tech journals published in English and 169 sci-tech journals using a combination of Chinese and English.
There were 1,570 journals in the field of basic science, 2,271 in technical science and 1,152 in medical science, according to the report.
The report also highlighted that Chinese-language sci-tech journals had an increasing academic influence with the international citation ratio rising to 7.6 percent in 2020 from 4.44 percent in 2016.
In addition, China's English-language sci-tech journals secured inclusion on a number of globally prestigious databases, thereby promoting international academic exchanges.
