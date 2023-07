Wind farm connected to grid

(People's Daily App) 15:32, July 07, 2023

The 1,000-megawatt Huaneng Shangdu wind farm on Friday was connected to the grid, in Xilingol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The farm can deliver 6.5 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually to the Beijing-Tianjin-Tangshan metropolitan area, equivalent to reducing about 5.4 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

