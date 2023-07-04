Regions across China ramp up efforts to boost night economy

People's Daily Online) 15:43, July 04, 2023

Regions across China are ramping up efforts to boost the night economy, attracting consumers with diverse consumption options.

China's night economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the service sector. A report from China's Ministry of Commerce on consumption habits of urban residents said 60 percent of consumption in cities in China takes place at night. So far, the country has developed 243 national-level cultural and tourism consumption clusters for the night economy, enhancing the vitality of nighttime consumption.

Tourists watch a performance in Nanqiang Street in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Gao Wei)

Nanqiang Street, also a historical and cultural block, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province brings together stalls for local snacks, cuisine, handicrafts, coffee shops, tea stores, bars, restaurants and live performances, allowing visitors to enjoy local food, intangible culture heritages and night life.

"We come here to enjoy the Dragon Boat Festival. Since Kunming is known for a pleasant climate, we plan to stay for a long time," said Sun from northwest Shaanxi Province. Sun and her family came to Nanqiang Street right after they arrived in Kunming.

A night economy event in Dongpo Old Wharf in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Party committee of Meilan district of Haikou city)

Dongpo Old Wharf in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, launched a night economy event during the May Day Holiday. Covering multiple aspects such as food, recreation, entertainment, sports, exhibitions, performances and shopping, the event ignited visitors' enthusiasm for tourism and consumption.

New forms of business and new models help cultivate new market entities and improve the market environment, and are necessary for the upgrade of consumption and innovative development of the market, said Tian Xuan, Associate Dean and JD Capital Chair Professor of Finance at PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University.

Many places of China have made traditional culture a highlight of their night economy. Featuring the culture of Tang Dynasty (618-907), the Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark in Xi'an, Shaanxi, offers tourists an open shopping scenario and performances, and enables them to experience the splendid culture of that period in China's history.

Diners enjoy hotpot while appreciating the breathtaking night view in Nan'an district in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Guo Xu)

Tongli ancient town in Suzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province, by tapping the potential of its classic garden resources, developed night trip programs which offer tourists immersive experiences.

Statistics show that China's nighttime economy revenue reached 42.4 trillion yuan in 2022, up by 16.7 percent year on year.

Database query platform Tianyancha.com showed that so far, over 1.58 million enterprises are linked to the night economy in China, among which more than 56,000 enterprises were established from January to May 2023. This year has witnessed over 34,000 and 2,180 new barbecue and beer companies, which play an important part in the night economy, with average growth rates of 139.9 percent and 114.5 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)