Sri Lankan foreign minister: Chinese funding important for developing countries

(People's Daily App) 14:10, June 29, 2023

Chinese funding of the developing world is important, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka M.U.M. Ali Sabry during a session about global debt at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, on Wednesday.

Once developing countries have built infrastructure like roads, road networks and railways, they will then move on beyond that to fields like education, digitalization and renewable energy, and funding will become more transparent and accountable, said Sabry.

"So that it has a direct correlation to job creation and adding assets and value to countries," he said.

"I'm sure the Chinese will do that," said the minister.

