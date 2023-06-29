Former senior municipal legislator expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 10:42, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fu Zhongwei, formerly a senior legislator in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and law.

His punishment was announced in an official statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Wednesday.

It was found that Fu, formerly the director of the standing committee of the Shenyang municipal people's congress, had attempted to obstruct the investigation into his case, accepted money and gifts that could potentially compromise the impartial execution of his duties, and failed to faithfully report his personal information, the statement said.

The investigation also found that he had abused his power to seek benefits for others in areas such as business operations, and accepted huge amounts of money and gifts in return.

Fu's case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, and his qualification as a delegate to the CPC Liaoning provincial congress has been terminated, according to the statement.

