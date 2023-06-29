Former senior official of China's Ministry of Emergency Management expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 10:05, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Fusheng, former deputy head of the National Fire and Rescue Administration under the Ministry of Emergency Management, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced on Wednesday.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, after the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation into Zhang, also formerly a member of the Party Committee of the administration, found that he accepted money and gifts in violation of relevant Party regulations, and attended banquets that could compromise his impartiality in performing his official duties.

Zhang was found to have abused his power to seek benefits for others in the selection and appointment of officials, and failed to report personal matters in accordance with rules and regulations.

The investigation also found that he had a gambling addiction, took advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others in areas such as job promotions and project contracts, and accepted huge amounts of money and gifts in return.

Zhang's case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures in accordance with the law, according to the statement.

