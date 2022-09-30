Former vice governor of China's Hubei expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 10:05, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of central China's Hubei Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said Thursday.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation into Cao conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee. Cao was also a former member of the leading Party members group of the provincial government.

The investigation found that Cao lost his ideals and convictions, engaged in political speculation and superstitious activities, and resisted investigation by authorities. Disregarding the Party's eight-point frugality code, Cao accepted gifts and money, as well as banquets and tours that might compromise his impartiality in the performance of official duties.

Cao took advantage of his power for personal gain, traded power and money for sex, and intervened in judicial affairs in breach of relevant regulations, said the statement.

He was also found to have used his positions to seek benefit for others in business operations and project contracting, taking a huge amount of money and valuables in return.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision was made to expel Cao from the Party, remove him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)