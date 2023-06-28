Chengdu Universiade torch relay held in Yibin

Xinhua) 16:00, June 28, 2023

Torch bearer Li Yan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Students of Yibin University cheer for torch bearers during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Torch bearer Li Youchi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Torch bearer Feng Zhe runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

First torch bearer Feng Zhe (L) receives the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Students perform martial arts during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Torch bearer Yang Fan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Torch bearer Wang Lingli runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Torch bearer Zhan Xiaoyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at the Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

