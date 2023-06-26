Closing ceremony of Special Olympics World Games 2023 held in Berlin

Xinhua) 11:00, June 26, 2023

Timothy Shriver (C), chairman of Special Olympics International Board of Directors, waves to spectators during the closing ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yang)

The flame is being quenched during the closing ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yang)

Stefano Lo Russo (C), mayor of Italy's Turin, representing host city of Special Olympics World Games 2025, waves the Special Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Yang)

