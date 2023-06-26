Heatwaves to scorch northern China

Xinhua) 08:25, June 26, 2023

Tourists shield themselves from the sunshine with umbrellas at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023.(Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- From Tuesday to Friday, heatwaves are forecast to scorch northern China, areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, as well as the Fenhe-Weihe Plain, said China's national observatory.

Areas including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Shandong, Henan, and Inner Mongolia will be at medium-level risk of high-temperature hazards, said the National Meteorological Center.

The center suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures and people conducting outdoor activities adopt necessary protective measures, and advised relevant departments to ensure water and power supplies.

Some of the aforementioned areas experienced high temperatures between June 21 and 24.

The temperature at a meteorological station in southern Beijing soared to 41.1 degrees Celsius at 3:19 p.m. on June 22 -- the second-highest reading since reliable records began, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The meteorological observatory of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday afternoon issued a red alert, the most severe warning, for high temperatures. Temperature highs in parts of the region rose above 40 degrees Celsius between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

The continuous hot weather, coupled with a lack of effective precipitation, has brought severe drought to many areas of Inner Mongolia.

As of Saturday, drought has struck an area of 602,200 square kilometers, accounting for 60.6 percent of the region's total agriculture, forestry and animal husbandry area.

Inner Mongolia has launched an emergency response to drought, strengthening its drought monitoring and taking timely measures such as weather modification operations.

Xie Zhuangzi, a villager in Bogt Village of Bayintal Township, Inner Mongolia, has more than 100 sheep and 30 cattle. "I have added fans to the cattle and sheep sheds. I also plan to buy a spray device to help cool down the sheds," Xie said.

The high temperatures have also caused a surge in the local electricity load. In the city of Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, power sector workers have carried out timely maintenance operations to ensure a reliable power supply. Local electricity companies have sent heat relief supplies to workers on duty.

In the country's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, temperature highs in some regions will reach 38 degrees Celsius between Sunday and Monday.

"While working under the high temperatures, we must wear long-sleeved clothing, gloves and helmets to protect ourselves," said 29-year-old Pan Yulong who works at the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Enterprises and labor unions in the province have provided heat protection supplies to workers exposed to high temperatures, such as couriers and railway workers.

