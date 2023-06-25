Schools in Beijing asked to avoid large-scale outdoor activities amid heatwaves

Xinhua) 09:22, June 25, 2023

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- As major parts of the Chinese capital Beijing are experiencing high temperatures lately, the municipal education authorities have asked local schools to refrain from organizing large-scale outdoor activities in order to ensure the well-being of the students.

On Friday night, relevant authorities released a notice outlining specific measures to modify the timing of outdoor activities for students and to reduce or even suspend classes during periods of high-temperature weather. Starting from Sunday, after the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, schools are advised not to organize extensive outdoor activities for students due to the sweltering heat, according to the notice.

Beijing issued a red alert for high temperatures on Friday, the highest in China's alert system, as a scorching heatwave hit the city.

According to previous forecasts by the city's weather station, most areas in Beijing are expected to undergo peak temperatures ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius from Friday to Sunday.

