Beijing issues red alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 10:41, June 24, 2023

A woman walks on a street in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023. Beijing issued a red alert for high temperature at 7 a.m. Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing issued a red alert for high temperatures on Friday, the highest in China's alert system, as a scorching heatwave hit the city.

Beijing's weather station issued the red alert at 7 a.m., forecasting peak temperatures ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius in most areas of the city from Friday to Sunday.

The city's administration of emergency response advised residents to reduce outdoor activities and suspend working outdoors during the peak-temperature period.

Monday will see the peak temperature dropping to about 34 degrees on Monday, according to the station.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange and yellow.

Children visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023.

A woman rides a bicycle on a street in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023.

Tourists shield themselves from the sunshine with an umbrella at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a thermometer indicating the outdoor temperature in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023.

Tourists shield themselves from the sunshine with umbrellas at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023.

A tourist shields herself from the sunshine with a paper bag at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2023.

