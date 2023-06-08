We Are China

View of sunset glow in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:24, June 08, 2023

This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows the view of sunset glow over the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists watch the sunset at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, on June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists take photos of Beihai Park at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

