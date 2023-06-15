Books from 56 countries, regions showcased at Beijing Int'l Book Fair

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The 29th Beijing International Book Fair kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, gathering exhibitors from 56 countries and regions at the four-day event.

A total of 2,500 exhibitors showcase more than 200,000 Chinese and foreign titles at this year's book fair, which is held both online and offline.

Of the 1,500 offline participants from domestic and international publishing and related organizations at the National Convention Center, around 60 percent are from overseas.

With Algeria as the Country of Honor, the event is co-hosted by the National Press and Publication Administration, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Beijing Municipal Government, the Publishers Association of China, and the China Writers Association.

The 21st Beijing International Book Festival is held in parallel with the book fair.

