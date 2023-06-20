China moves to enhance protection of workers against heatwaves

Xinhua) 14:39, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has ordered actions to be taken to safeguard those working in sweltering temperatures against heatstroke. This move comes as the country has been gripped by the scorching summer weather.

Medical and health administrative agencies should strengthen supervision and guidance to employers in industries prone to heatstroke, guide them to timely rectify problems found in inspections, and punish illegal acts in accordance with the law, read a circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is necessary for authorities to issue high temperature alerts in a timely manner, the circular said, urging employers to improve their workplace conditions and carry out training on heatstroke prevention and first aid procedures.

Coordinated efforts should be made to strengthen the protection of risk groups including furnace workers, personnel loading and unloading goods in the open air, street cleaners, and couriers.

More than 2 million square kilometers of regions in China, covering Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan and Shandong, suffered from heatwaves last week, with temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius on some days.

