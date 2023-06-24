Interview: Chinese initiatives greatly boost global development, says Egyptian expert

Xinhua) 15:15, June 24, 2023

CAIRO, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese initiatives greatly promote global development and help the world restore its balance, as more countries are putting confidence in them that brought tangible fruits without any political strings attached, an Egyptian expert has said.

China has proposed several initiatives seeking international development, and presents a different model compared to the Western one that depends on fueling conflicts and reaping benefits, said Ahmed al-Saeed, chairman of Egypt's Bayt Al-Hekma Cultural Group.

China aims at achieving win-win results, al-Saeed told Xinhua in a recent interview, adding that "the development China presents to the world is a miracle."

The Chinese leaders have been focusing on the concepts of building a community with a shared future for mankind and promoting world peace, development, and civilization, which gives hope to other developing countries that peaceful development, rather than conflicts and disputes, is the path to progress, he said.

Al-Saeed, also an observer of Chinese affairs, added that China has solid political, economic, and commercial capabilities through which it has achieved domestic development and benefits many other countries.

"When observing the Chinese projects on the world map, we find that new infrastructures have been built, hundreds of jobs have been created, and the lives of people have been improved," the expert added.

He pointed out that China, in the past ten years, has been putting forward a series of mechanism and initiatives that aim to boost global cooperation, most notably the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It has also joined others in establishing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and has hosted numerous international forums on economic development.

Through the implementation of developmental projects, China is fostering a more balanced world and shaping it into a multipolar system that promotes common development, and gives hope to emerging countries, al-Saeed noted.

Investment along the BRI routes in railways, marine routes, and human and cultural communication is apparent, he said, noting that the world aspires to a new model of development that relies on useful and practical Chinese initiatives that will make a difference in the future.

China's words live up to its deeds as a country of major stature, "so faith in the Asian country grows significantly," al-Saeed added.

He described the participation in the Chinese initiatives in the Middle East and Africa as "very strong."

There are so many Arab countries taking part in the BRI, and also African countries benefiting a lot from the Chinese presence, al-Saeed noted, adding that China has been making progress year by year and always welcomes new countries to its initiatives.

Praising China's efforts to maintain world peace, the expert cited the Beijing-brokered detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran, saying it will bring prosperity to the Middle East region.

The growing Chinese influence has been embraced globally due to its successful role in resolving many issues around the world, al-Saeed said.

He explained that China brings hope for the world economy, as China is the world's factory and has great capabilities for foreign investments.

Al-Saeed said that China has greatly contributed to implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 by eradicating absolute poverty and promoting a green economy.

"I think China is a pioneering country in terms of achieving sustainable development," he said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liang Jun)