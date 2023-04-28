Egypt receives over 16,000 foreigners fleeing Sudan conflict

People carrying their luggage are seen after crossing into Egypt through the Argeen land port with Sudan on April 27, 2023. Egypt has received more than 16,000 foreigners fleeing the deadly conflict in neighboring Sudan, including more than 14,000 Sudanese, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. (Photo by Radwan Abu Elmagd/Xinhua)

CAIRO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Egypt has received more than 16,000 foreigners fleeing the deadly conflict in neighboring Sudan, including more than 14,000 Sudanese, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The non-Sudanese foreigners are from 50 countries and six international organizations, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in the statement.

"The Egyptian efforts continue around the clock to facilitate the reception of citizens fleeing military clashes in Sudan, work to alleviate their suffering, and provide them with the necessary humanitarian assistance," Abu Zeid said.

Egypt has managed to evacuate 2,679 Egyptians from Sudan as of Wednesday, Egyptian official data showed.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been mired in military clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following days of tension between the once-allied leaders of both sides.

At least 459 people have been killed and over 4,000 wounded so far in the conflict in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization.

