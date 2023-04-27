Chinese military sends naval vessels to Sudan to evacuate personnel: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:05, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has sent naval vessels to Sudan to evacuate the Chinese personnel there, said a spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense.

Noting that the security situation in the African country continued to deteriorate recently, spokesperson Tan Kefei said to protect the lives and property of Chinese people there, the Chinese military sent naval vessels to Sudan on April 26 to evacuate the Chinese personnel.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)