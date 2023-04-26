72-hour truce begins in Sudan amid gunfire in Khartoum

People evacuated from Sudan arrive at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, on April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

KHARTOUM, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced Tuesday that a 72-hour new truce came into effect, despite persisting gunfire in Khartoum and the two warring sides accused each other of ceasefire violation.

The army said it agreed to a 72-hour truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia with humanitarian aims, and on condition that "the rebels commit to stopping all hostilities and abide by the requirements for its continuation," according to a statement of the Sudanese army spokesperson.

The RSF announced in a statement that it has "agreed to a 72-hour truce to open humanitarian passages, facilitate the movement of citizens and residents to enable them to get their needs, reach hospitals and safe areas, and evacuate diplomatic missions."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on Sudan at a Security Council open debate on multilateralism at the UN headquarters in New York, April 24, 2023. Guterres warned that the military conflict in Sudan could engulf the whole region and beyond. (Xinhua/Xie E)

On Monday, the U.S. State Department announced in a statement that the truce was reached after intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, urging both sides "to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire." The truce would start at midnight on April 24 and last for 72 hours, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Yet a few hours later the two sides started accusing each other of violating the ceasefire, with eyewitnesses saying gunfire was heard in various areas across Khartoum, especially in the Omdurman neighborhood.

The Sudanese military claimed in a statement that it has detected "many violations" committed by the rebel militia since the early hours of Tuesday morning despite the truce was announced.

The army said it noticed "continued military movements of the rebels inside and outside the capital together with attempts to occupy sites and restrict movement of citizens."

The army also blamed the RSF for repeated breaches and violations during the previous truce, warning against the possibility of them using the new truce to act against civilians.

RSF meanwhile said "the command of the armed forces is still practicing its continued violations of the declared truce."

"A short while ago, the armed forces attacked the point of the Rapid Support Forces in the Republican Palace in Khartoum with cannons, which contradicts the conditions of the humanitarian truce that are designated to open safe passages," RSF said in a statement.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15. Both sides have accused each other of initiating the conflict.

