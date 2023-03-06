Egyptian president, Iraqi PM meet on bilateral, regional affairs
CAIRO, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani here on Sunday to discuss issues of mutual interest.
During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that sustained coordination is a must for facing challenges and restoring peace and stability in the region, according to the Egyptian Presidency.
Sisi highlighted Egypt's unwavering support for Iraq and its people at all levels, particularly in the fight against terrorism and for the country's security and stability.
Egypt is willing to diversify and put into work various frameworks of political, economic, and cultural cooperation with Iraq, Sisi said, stressing the need to intensify cooperation within the framework of the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism among Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.
For his part, al-Sudani lauded the firm and historical bonds between the two countries and Egypt's efforts to support Iraq at all levels.
In this respect, he appreciated the "prominent role" that Egypt has played in forwarding the mechanisms of joint Arab action to maintain peace and development in spite of challenges in the region.
