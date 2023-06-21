Shanxi extracts 4.36 bln cubic meters coalbed methane Jan-May

TAIYUAN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's coal-rich province of Shanxi extracted 4.36 billion cubic meters of coalbed methane in the first five months of this year, accounting for approximately 82.3 percent of the country's total, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

In May alone, Shanxi extracted 880 million cubic meters of coalbed methane, a record high for the same period.

The utilization of coalbed methane, which is a byproduct of coal, can help reduce risks in mining, cut greenhouse gas emissions and ease gas shortages.

Shanxi is one of several Chinese regions with abundant coalbed methane resources. It has an estimated reserve of 8.31 trillion cubic meters of coalbed methane located up to 2,000 meters below ground, accounting for about one-third of the country's total.

By 2020, Shanxi's accumulated proven coalbed methane reserves had reached nearly 660.13 billion cubic meters, accounting for 90.94 percent of the country's total.

