Scenery of Zonag Lake region in NW China

Xinhua) 13:37, June 21, 2023

This photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the starry sky near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Zonag Lake region in the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve boasts splendid views of snow mountains, lakes and grasslands. The region also serves as a vital birthing ground for pregnant Tibetan antelopes who arrive between May and July to deliver their offspring. (Xinhua/Pan Binbin)

A wild yak is seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2023.

This photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows the snow mountain near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

This photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the starry sky near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Tibetan antelopes are seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2023.

A wild yak is seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2023.

This photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Tibetan antelopes are seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 17, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows scenery near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows scenery near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Tibetan antelopes are seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 17, 2023.

Tibetan antelopes are seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 17, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows the snow mountain near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

A Tibetan antelope is seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 17, 2023.

Tibetan antelopes are seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2023.

Wild yaks are seen near the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2023.

