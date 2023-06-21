Germany rejects all forms of decoupling, "de-risking" not "de-sinicization" -- Scholz

Xinhua) 11:20, June 21, 2023

BERLIN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Germany rejects all forms of decoupling and "de-risking" is not "de-sinicization," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here on Tuesday.

The German side welcomes China's development and prosperity, which is conducive to world peace and stability, he said during a meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

He also pledged that Germany is committed to developing stable relations with China, and is willing to further strengthen bilateral exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and forge more consensus for cooperation in addressing climate change and boosting green development, among others.

Germany supports two-way investment and will provide a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, he said.

