Germany rejects all forms of decoupling, "de-risking" not "de-sinicization" -- Scholz
BERLIN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Germany rejects all forms of decoupling and "de-risking" is not "de-sinicization," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here on Tuesday.
The German side welcomes China's development and prosperity, which is conducive to world peace and stability, he said during a meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
He also pledged that Germany is committed to developing stable relations with China, and is willing to further strengthen bilateral exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and forge more consensus for cooperation in addressing climate change and boosting green development, among others.
Germany supports two-way investment and will provide a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, he said.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- China, Germany should set example for strengthening China-Europe cooperation -- Chinese premier
- Chinese premier calls for more cooperation between China, Germany
- China's development is opportunity rather than threat to Germany, says Chinese FM
- Chinese premier says biggest risk is non-cooperation
- China ready to advance ties with Germany
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.