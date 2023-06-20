China's development is opportunity rather than threat to Germany, says Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:01, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's development is an opportunity rather than a challenge or a threat to Germany, and the two countries should cooperate rather than confront each other, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

Qin made the remarks during a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

Calling China and Germany important partners of cooperation, Qin said that the two sides have very close relations.

Noting that Chinese Premier Li Qiang is paying an official visit to Germany and will co-chair the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, Qin expressed his belief that the consultation will be a complete success with the joint efforts of both sides.

China adheres to an independent foreign policy of peace and a win-win strategy of opening-up, Qin said, adding that by jointly upholding the principles of mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences, exchanges and mutual learning, as well as win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with Germany to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

He urged both sides to jointly support economic globalization, oppose decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains, practice true multilateralism, safeguard regional and world peace and stability, and inject more stability, certainty and constructiveness into the world.

Qin compared notes with Baerbock on the achievements of bilateral diplomatic cooperation, saying that the foreign ministries of the two countries will continue to play an overall coordinating role in bilateral relations, deepen exchanges and dialogue at all levels, strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, and cooperate to address global challenges such as climate change.

For her part, Baerbock said that Germany is willing to work with China to push for fruitful outcomes from Premier Li's visit and the inter-governmental consultation.

Germany adheres to the one-China policy and is ready to conduct closer exchanges and mutual visits with China at all levels, deepen communication, enhance understanding, and strengthen cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, climate change response, green development, and people-to-people exchanges, she said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and agreed to continue to maintain communication.

