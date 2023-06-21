China, Germany should set example for strengthening China-Europe cooperation -- Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers a speech while attending the closing ceremony of the 11th China-Germany Economic and Technical Cooperation Forum with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany, June 20, 2023. Li and Scholz also attended a roundtable with entrepreneurs from both countries before the forum on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BERLIN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Germany should work together to deepen economic and technical cooperation, so as to set an example and lead the way in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Europe and promoting global development, visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when attending the 11th China-Germany Economic and Technical Cooperation Forum with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

More than 200 representatives from the Chinese and German economic and business communities attended the forum.

Li said that under the current changing and turbulent situation, strengthening cooperation is the right way to mutual benefit and win-win results, and is also the right thing that we should do with all efforts.

He also noted the necessity to take economic and technological cooperation as an important cornerstone of international cooperation, grasp the trend of economic globalization, firmly support free trade, and promote the common prosperity and development of mankind.

Li said that the achievements and experience of China-Germany economic and technological cooperation are invaluable. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, the two countries have carried out extensive and in-depth friendly cooperation, with the economic and technological cooperation being the most dynamic and active, and has gradually formed a new pattern of all-round and multi-field cooperation.

The key to the success of China-Germany cooperation lies in the spirit of mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences, mutual benefit and win-win, pragmatic and innovative cooperation, he added.

Scholz said that Germany will not take the path of anti-globalization, will adhere to the open policy, continue to strengthen cooperation with China and accelerate the development of bilateral cooperation after the pandemic.

Germany is willing to solve the problems in bilateral cooperation through communication and dialogue with China, Scholz added.

Before attending the China-Germany Economic and Technical Cooperation Forum, Li and Scholz attended a round table for more than 30 representatives of Chinese and German entrepreneurs.

Cooperation is the only way out and the best way to deal with difficulties and challenges, said Li, adding that the government should create a sound environment and stable expectations for companies to operate so that they can evaluate and deal with risks in accordance with market and economic laws, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results in opening up and cooperation.

From a new starting point, China will keep expanding the high-level opening up to foster a market-oriented, world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework, Li said.

He expressed the hope that the German side will keep its market open, and create a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies to invest in Germany.

Noting that China and Germany enjoy broad space and great potential for cooperation in such fields as digital economy, artificial intelligence and green development, Li said that it is believed that with the joint efforts of the countries' entrepreneurs, China-Germany cooperation will continue to achieve new results.

The entrepreneurs attending the round table said that China and Germany are important cooperation partners, the business communities of the two countries support the policy of opening up.

They advocated giving full play to the role of the China-Germany economic advisory committee and other mechanisms to enhance exchanges and mutual learning, and deepening cooperation in areas including innovation, digital economy and green development to achieve mutual benefit, win-win results and common development.

Wu Zhenglong, among others, was present at the events.

