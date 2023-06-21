Home>>
Chinese premier proposes tackling climate change as guiding principle for China-Germany cooperation
(Xinhua) 11:15, June 21, 2023
BERLIN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday proposed tackling climate change as one of the guiding principles for China-Germany cooperation in the future.
The two countries should promote cooperation in green technology and industry, and explore the establishment of a rational and orderly division of labor in the green energy industry chain, Li said while meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- China, Germany should set example for strengthening China-Europe cooperation -- Chinese premier
- Chinese premier calls for more cooperation between China, Germany
- China's development is opportunity rather than threat to Germany, says Chinese FM
- Chinese premier says biggest risk is non-cooperation
- China ready to advance ties with Germany
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.