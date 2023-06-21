Chinese premier proposes tackling climate change as guiding principle for China-Germany cooperation

Xinhua) 11:15, June 21, 2023

BERLIN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday proposed tackling climate change as one of the guiding principles for China-Germany cooperation in the future.

The two countries should promote cooperation in green technology and industry, and explore the establishment of a rational and orderly division of labor in the green energy industry chain, Li said while meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

