In pics: 54th International Paris Air Show

Xinhua) 13:12, June 20, 2023

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a demonstration of the Boeing 777X aircraft during the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a demonstration of the Airbus A321 XLR during the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The stand of Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CSU) and Executive Center of China Manned Space Agency is seen at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A man walks past the stand of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a demonstration of the Boeing 777X (down) and 737-10 during the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a demonstration of the Boeing 737-10 aircraft during the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the stand of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Visitors look at exhibits of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the stand of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Visitors look at exhibits of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the stand of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the stand of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the stand of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the stand of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the stand of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicked off here on Monday and will last to June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

