In pics: An airplane of Cambodia Airways undergoes maintenance in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:45, May 06, 2023

Workers of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintain an airplane in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

HAIKOU, May 5 (Xinhua) -- An Airbus A320 airplane of Cambodia Airways was parked at a hangar of Hainan Free Trade Port's aircraft maintenance base to receive examination and maintenance services provided by GCAM on Friday.

