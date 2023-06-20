China's 1st Student (Youth) Games to open on Nov. 5

Xinhua) 11:00, June 20, 2023

NANNING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The opening and closing ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China will be held respectively on November 5 and November 15, organizers said.

China's first ever Student (Youth) Games will feature 57 competition events, including 47 open events and 10 campus events. Among them, 42 open events and all campus events will be held in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Guangxi has planned to prepare 45 venues for the Games, including 15 new venues and 30 renovated venues.

The final of the surfing competition, the first final of the Games in Guangxi, will be held from July 9 to 13 in the coastal city of Beihai.

