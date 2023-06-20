Over 3,300 officials held accountable over problems on environmental protection

Xinhua) 09:21, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China held more than 3,300 officials accountable over problems on environmental protection discovered in the second round of the country's high-profile central inspection on ecological and environmental protection, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Monday.

From May 2020 to June 2022, the inspection team investigated 31 provincial-level regions, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as well as six centrally-administered state-owned enterprises, including China Minmetals Corporation, and found 158 problems.

Some 3,035 officials from 31 provincial-level regions and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 371 department-level officials, were held accountable over 135 problems.

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and the six centrally-administered state-owned enterprises held 336 people accountable over 23 problems.

The second round of inspection also identified 2,164 rectification tasks, 61 percent of which have been completed.

