Over 3,300 officials held accountable over problems on environmental protection
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China held more than 3,300 officials accountable over problems on environmental protection discovered in the second round of the country's high-profile central inspection on ecological and environmental protection, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Monday.
From May 2020 to June 2022, the inspection team investigated 31 provincial-level regions, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as well as six centrally-administered state-owned enterprises, including China Minmetals Corporation, and found 158 problems.
Some 3,035 officials from 31 provincial-level regions and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 371 department-level officials, were held accountable over 135 problems.
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and the six centrally-administered state-owned enterprises held 336 people accountable over 23 problems.
The second round of inspection also identified 2,164 rectification tasks, 61 percent of which have been completed.
Photos
Related Stories
- High-tech marine ranching aids Hainan's environmental protection
- World Environment Day observed in China
- Chinese police investigate over 3,100 environmental pollution criminal cases since 2022
- Chinese procuratorial organs handle over 390,000 environmental, resources public interest cases in 5 yrs
- Chinese courts conclude over 246,000 environmental, resource cases in 2022
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.