Chinese police investigate over 3,100 environmental pollution criminal cases since 2022

Xinhua) 13:16, June 06, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's public security agencies have investigated more than 3,100 criminal cases concerning environmental pollution since 2022, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.

The ministry has supervised the investigations into over 130 such cases since last year, targeting criminal activities involving pollution of the air, water and soil, according to the ministry.

Public security agencies in different regions have launched joint actions to effectively crack down on related offenses and protect the ecological environment in the Yellow River basin and other areas, the ministry said.

In recent years, Chinese police maintained high pressure on environmental pollution crimes, with special campaigns launched every year to wipe out such crimes.

