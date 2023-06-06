Chinese courts conclude over 246,000 environmental, resource cases in 2022

Xinhua) 10:43, June 06, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts nationwide concluded 246,104 cases regarding the environment and resources in 2022, according to a report released by the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Monday.

Reviewing the judicial work concerning environmental and resource cases over the past year, the report highlighted the SPC's efforts in formulating judicial interpretations on issues including the protection of forests and wild animals.

It noted that the SPC have offered opinions for legislation on ecological conservation in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and on black soil conservation, among others, helping to improve the legal system on environmental and resource protection in China.

The SPC has also published dozes of typical cases involving environmental and resource public interest litigations and environmental pollution caused by solid waste, the report noted.

Progress has been made in setting up tribunals for environmental and resource cases across the country and launching a national information platform in respect of such cases, according to the report.

