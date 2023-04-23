China unveils plan for protection of aquatic ecosystems

Xinhua) 11:17, April 23, 2023

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China has released a plan for the preservation of aquatic ecosystems in the country's major river basins.

The country aims to see a continued decline in its total discharge of main water pollutants by 2025, along with the persistent improvement of its aquatic ecosystems, according to the plan, which was jointly issued by state organs including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission.

By 2035, a "fundamental improvement" will be seen in the country's aquatic ecosystems, and such ecosystems will function in a "virtuous circle," the plan says.

It singles out seven major river basins as key protected regions, including the Yellow River basin and the Yangtze River basin.

China has made solid progress in legislating and revising laws governing the protection of aquatic ecosystems in recent years, with the Yangtze River Protection Law and the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law being exemplary cases.

The Yellow River Protection Law, China's second piece of legislation on a specific river basin, came into effect at the beginning of this month.

