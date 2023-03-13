Home>>
NPC deputy calls for protection of UNESCO-listed natural landscape
(CGTN) 15:02, March 13, 2023
This year's NPC gathering has seen a number of attendees elected for the first time as deputies to the National People's Congress. Their concerns are focused on the country's development priorities for the next five years. CGTN spoke to Tang Jianwei, a new NPC deputy who oversees the protection and development of one of China's most well-known heritage-listed river environments. Tang suggests integrated protection and restoration of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand in the region.
