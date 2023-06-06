World Environment Day observed in China

Xinhua) 13:49, June 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows volunteers cleaning the river at Changgang Village of Heping Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county. (Photo by Wu Zheng/Xinhua)

Volunteers pick up garbage on the beach at Fushan District in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, on June 5, 2023. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

Volunteers clean the river and pick up garbage along the bank of Xisha River in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, on June 5, 2023. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Workers clean the river at Pengjie Town in Luqiao District of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 5, 2023. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county. (Jiang Youqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows volunteers picking up garbage at Tangwang Lake in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

Workers clean the Hongshan Lake in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 5, 2023. The World Environment Day 2023 falls on June 5, focusing on combating plastic pollution. People across China took action to protect the ecological environment in the county. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

