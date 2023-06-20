Home>>
Highlights from Xi's meeting with Blinken
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:32, June 20, 2023
President Xi Jinping met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Here are some highlights from the meeting.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Blinken in Beijing
- Xi to meet Blinken in Beijing
- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing
- Senior Chinese official meets with U.S. secretary of state
- Qin, Blinken conclude a ‘long candid, in-depth, and constructive’ talk
- China, US to keep exchanges at a high level
- Chinese FM holds talks with U.S. secretary of state
- Dampened expectations hover over Blinken's visit
- China urges U.S. to cease unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises
- U.S. secretary of state to visit China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.