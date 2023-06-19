Senior Chinese official meets with U.S. secretary of state

June 19, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday.

Wang said that Blinken's trip to Beijing comes at a critical juncture of China-U.S. relations, and a choice needs to be made between dialogue and confrontation as well as between cooperation and conflict.

History will always move forward and China-U.S. relations will also move forward eventually, Wang said, calling on the two sides to work together to reverse the downward spiral of bilateral relations, bring them back on the right track of sound and steady development, and jointly find the right way for the two sides to get along in the new era.

