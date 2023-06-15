China urges U.S. to cease unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the decision by the United States to include certain Chinese entities on an export control list under the pretext of so-called military and human rights concerns, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.
It is a typical act of economic coercion and unilateral bullying by the United States to generalize national security and abuse export controls without factual basis, the spokesperson added.
Such a move seriously undermines the legitimate rights and interests of companies, and harms the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, the ministry spokesperson said.
"The United States should immediately rectify its wrong practices and cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises," the spokesperson added.
China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.
