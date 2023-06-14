Ministry: US' moves show lack of scruples

09:44, June 14, 2023 By Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks at a press conference in Beijing, China, June 8, 2023. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn]

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that the United States is carried away with abusing its national power to suppress Chinese companies and China will continue to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises with necessary measures.

Wang made the remarks after the US administration on Monday added 43 entities, including 31 ones, to an export control list for allegedly training Chinese military pilots and other activities that it claims threaten US national security.

The spokesman said the US has repeatedly stretched the national security concept, recklessly undermined the international trade order and free trade rules and gravely threatened global industrial and supply chains, just to maintain its hegemony in terms of military and scientific technologies.

"The US has almost no scruples," he said, expressing strong opposition to Washington's latest move.

Wang said the US should immediately correct its mistakes in using pretexts related to military and human rights to politicize and weaponize trade and technology-related issues.

He urged the US to stop abusing its "entity list" and other export control measures to suppress Chinese companies.

The spokesman on Tuesday also responded to an evacuation plan for Americans in the Taiwan region as reported by news website The Messenger.

The report cited an anonymous US intelligence official as saying that the plan has been in the works for the last six months, but has been kept quiet due to it being a sensitive issue for Taiwan.

"I'm not aware of what you mentioned," Wang told a reporter at the news briefing, "But what I do know is that the US, which claims to support Taiwan, has in fact used the region as a chess piece and considers Taiwan compatriots as cannon fodder."

He said the US is doing so to serve its own strategy of using Taiwan to contain China. "We believe that our Taiwan compatriots will see through the fact that the US would only harm and even destroy the region."

