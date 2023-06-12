Home>>
China opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese entities, individuals
(Xinhua) 16:48, June 12, 2023
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China opposes a U.S. move to sanction certain Chinese companies and individuals with so-called Iran-related excuses, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.
This action by the United States lacks factual basis and due process, and damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals, said the spokesperson while responding to a query regarding the move.
"The U.S. side must stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and individuals," the spokesperson said.
China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals, the spokesperson added.
