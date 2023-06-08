China is a source of much-needed stability and certainty: Chinese ambassador to U.S.

Xinhua) 14:45, June 08, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said here Wednesday that China is a source of rare stability and much-needed certainty in this chaotic world, and Beijing is always open to dialogue with Washington.

Xie made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at an event hosted by the U.S.-China Business Council to welcome him as China's new ambassador to the United States.

He said that China's policy is open and transparent, and its pathway clear. "It is not in our DNA to invade others or seek hegemony. Nor do we have the intention to dominate the world, or challenge anyone else," he added.

Xie also said that China's economic recovery is robust, with bright prospects. China's huge market, well-functioning industrial system, high-quality workforce, and predictable business environment make it irreplaceable, he noted, adding that Airbus recently announced its plan to build a second production line in Tianjin; Tesla is to build a Megafactory in Shanghai.

China's commitment to opening-up is firm, which will bring unprecedented opportunities, Xie stressed, adding China is at the same time the world's largest trader of goods, the top destination for foreign direct investment, and a global manufacturing center.

As the primary export market of over 50 countries and regions and a major trading partner of over 140, China is deeply integrated into the international industrial and supply chains, he said, highlighting that China simply has no reason whatsoever to close its doors.

Noting that China keeps to a path of peaceful development, and has played a key role in the world, Xie said China continues to pursue an independent foreign policy for peace, adding that China is dedicated to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He also mentioned that President Xi visited Russia and spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone, and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui visited Ukraine and four other countries.

China is glad to have played a part in the restoration of the Saudi-Iran relationship. The first China-Central Asia Summit was a success, he said, adding the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative are well received.

When it comes to China-U.S. bilateral relations, the Chinese ambassador said that Beijing has always been open to dialogue with Washington, adding what is essential is a whole-process management of the bilateral relationship.

Xie noted that China and the United States once had 100-plus dialogue mechanisms, but they have been shelved for reasons known to all. The United States has recently expressed its intention to increase high-level contact and return to the Bali agenda. It has also expressed the hope to find a way to lower risk and stabilize and improve the relationship, he added.

Noting that the Chinese side takes these statements seriously and has made a positive response, Xie said that Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo respectively, adding that each of these meetings was candid, in-depth, substantive, and constructive.

Xie stressed that dialogue should be based on mutual respect and aim at real results. It surely is not the right way to seek dialogue and cooperation while putting the other on the sanction list. Dialogue conducted only for its own sake will not work either, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)